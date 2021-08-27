Sheriff’s Report

Thursday, Aug. 12

12:16 p.m., 9166 County Road 17-3, Tedrow, suspicious activity.

1:29 p.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., assist other unit.

3:10 p.m., 8150 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., suspicious person.

3:56 p.m., 214 S. Adrian St., Lyons, miscellaneous assist.

4:29 p.m., 14947 County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., animal call.

5:28 p.m., 14947 County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., domestic violence.

8:09 p.m., County Roads E and 11, York Twp., accident – property.

8:19 p.m., 11242 County Road 17, Dover Twp., unwanted subject.

8:24 p.m., 7459 County Road 2-2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hangup.

9:25 p.m., 14603 County Road J, Dover Twp., miscellaneous assist.

9:30 p.m., County Roads 10 and M, Pike Twp., suspicious activity.

Friday, Aug. 13

12:03 a.m., 449 Prospect, Wauseon, domestic violence.

2:29 a.m., State Route 109 and County Road H, suspicious person.

8:45 a.m., 2252 US 20A, Swancreek Twp, suspicious activity.

11:11 a.m., 11242 County Road 17, Dover Twp., unwanted subject.

11:49 a.m., 4982 State Route 66, German Twp., larceny.

12:00 p.m., 25641 County Road L, Franklin Twp., unauthorized use.

1:24 p.m., County Roads F and 13, Clinton Twp., accident – property.

1:28 p.m., County Road 10 and State Route 120, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:11 p.m., 20034 US 20A, German Twp., larceny.

3:53 p.m., 12137 County Road 8, Pike Twp., peace keep.

4:40 p.m., 18000 County Road C, Clinton Twp., road blocked.

5:30 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon, assist other unit.

7:16 p.m., County Road 16 and US 20, Chesterfield Twp., accident – property.

Saturday, Aug. 14

11 a.m., 5120 US 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

2:53 p.m., 5012 County Road L, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

5:28 p.m., 11616 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., criminal damaging.

5:38 p.m., 321 W. Main St., Metamora, neighbor trouble.

9:16 p.m., 16555 County Road 1, Amboy Twp., 911 hangup.

10:12 p.m., 17250 County Road J, Dover Twp., welfare check.

10:58 p.m., 9855 County Road C, York Twp., domestic trouble.

Sunday, Aug. 15

12:32 a.m., 3502 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., accident – injury.

1:34 a.m., 5140 Rainbow Dr., Swancreek Twp., unwanted subject.

2:34 a.m., State Route 109 and County Road N, Royalton Twp., accident – property.

3:40 a.m., 14844 County Road 6, Amboy Twp., alarm drop.

4:28 a.m., 438 E. Main St., Metamora, suspicous vehicle.

9:29 a.m., 4045 Ai Lane, Fulton Twp., criminal damaging.

9:49 a.m., 5124 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., neighbor trouble.

10:19 a.m., 1263 County Road M, Swancreek Twp., accident – hit skip.

11:24 a.m., County Roads 25 and E, German Twp., assist other unit.

12:53 p.m., 7330 County Road D, York Twp., burglary.

2:40 p.m., County Roads N and 10-3, Royalton Twp., road blocked.

4:39 p.m., 15520 County Road K., Dover Twp., 911 hangup.