Community prayer walk planned

Joy Ministries CWM is hosting a community prayer walk on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9-11 a.m. at Reighard Park in Wauseon.

This is a community family friendly event with 9 Connect Points to pause and pray with community leaders, teachers, military family, pastors and ministry organizations as you stroll though the park. Begin at the open-air pavilion next to the community pool, grab a bottle of water and scan the QR code with your smart phone or grab a booklet and join others to pray for our community.

A Girl Scout troop will be available to care for 3-8 years olds. The Connect Points will be set up so non-walkers can join as well. After visiting the 9 Connect Points you can join in Praise and Worship at the Miami Shelter House.