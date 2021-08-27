WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Aug. 11

2:26 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #11, drugs.

2:55 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, road blocked.

2:57 p.m., 800 block N. Fulton Street, debris in roadway.

Thursday, Aug. 12

2:18 a.m., 1480 N. Shoop Ave., Wild Bill’s Tobacco, suspicious vehicle.

2:36 a.m., W. Leggett Street, suspicious vehicle.

8:30 a.m., 138 N. Fulton St., check on welfare.

11:26 a.m., 421 Potter St., investigate complaint.

1:17 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, suspicious person.

5:09 p.m., 333 S. Franklin St., lost item.

8:45 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, trespassing.

10:17 p.m., 131 Beech St., larceny.

11:57 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, investigate complaint.

Friday, Aug. 13

12:05 a.m., 449 Prospect St., domestic violence.

6 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #11, drugs.

7:41 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #36, suspicious vehicle.

8:47 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #72, civil matter.

8:50 p.m., 257 Florence Drive, 911 hang-up.

9:08 p.m., 1051 N. Shoop Ave., Tiny’s Barn, accident with property damage.

Saturday, Aug. 14

12:14 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

1:20 a.m., 425 Cole St., suspicious vehicle.

7:24 a.m., Jefferson Street at Madison Street, accident with property damage.

10:04 a.m., 277 Enterprise Ave., unruly juvenile.

11:20 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of lost item.

11:24 a.m., N. Franklin Street, investigate complaint.

2:03 p.m., 747 Wauseon Senior Villas, check on welfare.

3:48 a.m., 104 W. Chestnut Court #104, check on welfare.

11:01 p.m., 141 N. Fulton St., Sullivan’s Restaurant, investigate complaint.

Sunday, Aug. 15

1:42 a.m., 210 Cherry St., animal call.

1:46 a.m., 137 S. Franklin St., suspicious activity.

2:36 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. 911 hang-up.

8:26 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious activity.

9:55 a.m., 866 Highland Drive, animal call.

7:02 p.m., 751 Burr Road, check on welfare.

10:36 p.m., 522 Chestnut St., investigate complaint.

Monday, Aug. 16

7:39 a.m., 625 E. Linfoot St., investigate complaint.

11:06 a.m., 615 W. Elm St., investigate complaint.

3:30 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #41, disorderly conduct.

4:12 p.m., 300 block Enterprise Ave., disabled vehicle.

7:20 p.m., 712 Lawrence Ave. #11, 911 hang-up.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

12:04 p.m., 307 Prospect St., dog bite.

12:17 p.m., Indian Way at E. Linfoot Street, juveniles.

6:20 p.m., 400 block E. Airport Highway, drugs.

10:25 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Parkview, check on welfare.

10:59 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, check on welfare.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

3:12 a.m., 910 Zenobia St., domestic violence.