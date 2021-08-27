WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Aug. 11
2:26 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #11, drugs.
2:55 p.m., 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Rite-Aid, road blocked.
2:57 p.m., 800 block N. Fulton Street, debris in roadway.
Thursday, Aug. 12
2:18 a.m., 1480 N. Shoop Ave., Wild Bill’s Tobacco, suspicious vehicle.
2:36 a.m., W. Leggett Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:30 a.m., 138 N. Fulton St., check on welfare.
11:26 a.m., 421 Potter St., investigate complaint.
1:17 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, suspicious person.
5:09 p.m., 333 S. Franklin St., lost item.
8:45 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, trespassing.
10:17 p.m., 131 Beech St., larceny.
11:57 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, investigate complaint.
Friday, Aug. 13
12:05 a.m., 449 Prospect St., domestic violence.
6 a.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #11, drugs.
7:41 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #36, suspicious vehicle.
8:47 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #72, civil matter.
8:50 p.m., 257 Florence Drive, 911 hang-up.
9:08 p.m., 1051 N. Shoop Ave., Tiny’s Barn, accident with property damage.
Saturday, Aug. 14
12:14 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
1:20 a.m., 425 Cole St., suspicious vehicle.
7:24 a.m., Jefferson Street at Madison Street, accident with property damage.
10:04 a.m., 277 Enterprise Ave., unruly juvenile.
11:20 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of lost item.
11:24 a.m., N. Franklin Street, investigate complaint.
2:03 p.m., 747 Wauseon Senior Villas, check on welfare.
3:48 a.m., 104 W. Chestnut Court #104, check on welfare.
11:01 p.m., 141 N. Fulton St., Sullivan’s Restaurant, investigate complaint.
Sunday, Aug. 15
1:42 a.m., 210 Cherry St., animal call.
1:46 a.m., 137 S. Franklin St., suspicious activity.
2:36 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. 911 hang-up.
8:26 a.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, suspicious activity.
9:55 a.m., 866 Highland Drive, animal call.
7:02 p.m., 751 Burr Road, check on welfare.
10:36 p.m., 522 Chestnut St., investigate complaint.
Monday, Aug. 16
7:39 a.m., 625 E. Linfoot St., investigate complaint.
11:06 a.m., 615 W. Elm St., investigate complaint.
3:30 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #41, disorderly conduct.
4:12 p.m., 300 block Enterprise Ave., disabled vehicle.
7:20 p.m., 712 Lawrence Ave. #11, 911 hang-up.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
12:04 p.m., 307 Prospect St., dog bite.
12:17 p.m., Indian Way at E. Linfoot Street, juveniles.
6:20 p.m., 400 block E. Airport Highway, drugs.
10:25 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at Parkview, check on welfare.
10:59 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, check on welfare.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
3:12 a.m., 910 Zenobia St., domestic violence.