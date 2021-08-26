Sauder Village holding Main Street Fest

Sauder Village in Archbold will host a 1920s Main Street Fest on Friday, Aug. 27, from 6-9 p.m., with a free concert featuring The Red Carpet Crashers.

“Our first Main Street Fest held early this summer was a great success, and we are looking forward to another spectacular evening on our 1920s Main Street,” said Kim Krieger, public relations manager.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to relax and enjoy the free concert presented by The Red Carpet Crashers at the 1920s bandstand. A Toledo-based band, The Red Carpet Crashers combines a unique blend of top 40 hits with a dash of good old rock-n-roll. Their high energy and stage presence commands interaction and creates a fun atmosphere at every performance.

There will be popcorn, chips, and sandwiches available for purchase on Main Street, and the Soda Fountain will be open with sundaes, chocolate malts, cherry phosphates, and other delicious treats for sale. Guests can stop by the Main Street Confections candy shop to purchase fudge, popcorn, and other old-time candy, and adults can order the latest Prohibition cocktails at The Broken Barrel Speakeasy.

Entry to the free concert will be at the gate east of the Welcome Center. While some bleacher seating will be available, guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to relax and enjoy the concert. Coolers are not allowed at this evening event.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. For more information about the 1920s Main Street Fest call 800-590-9755 or visit the Sauder Village website.

The Red Carpet Crashers will perform at the Main Street Fest at Sauder Village in Archbold on Friday, Aug. 27. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_TheRedCarpetCrashers.jpg The Red Carpet Crashers will perform at the Main Street Fest at Sauder Village in Archbold on Friday, Aug. 27. Photo provided