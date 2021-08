COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Jodi Walker, Archbold, vs. Thomas A. Walker, Archbold, dissolution of marriage without children.

American Express National Bank, Independence, Ohio, vs. Scott Hibbard, Fayette, other civil.

Robert A. Jones, Delta, vs. Troy L. Johnson, Delta, other civil.

Seneca F. Weirach Harden vs. Samuel R. Harden, Toledo, dissolution of marriage with children.

Bradley S. Myers, Pettisville, vs. Jamie L. Myers, Pettisville, dissolution of marriage without children.

Kaylin M. Plontz, Wauseon, vs. Stephen E. Hanson, Stryker, termnation of marriage with children.

Robyn J. Ward, Swanton, vs. Cody A. Ward, Swanton, termination of marriage with children.

Kristen Campbell, Wauseon, vs. Jack Campbell, Sheridan, Ark., termination of marriage without children.

Marriage Licenses

Amy McVey, 49, Swanton, factory worker and Tyson Bowerman, 47, Swanton, tool and die maker.

James Demaline, 73, Delta, health ambassador and Ruth Ann Moore, 55, Delta, receiving clerk.

Morgan Korakas, 35, Wauseon, laborer and Jenna Johns, 28, Wauseon, manager.

Emily Wolfram, 28, Metamora, healthcare and Austen Lulfs, 27, Metamora, engineer.

Ashlyn Drzewiecki, 22, Wauseon, server and Codie Clymer, 30, Wauseon, window and door install.

Megan Trent, 25, Deltona, Fla., accountant and Marcus Kunz, 30, Deltona, Fla., parts and service manager.

Jason Aeschliman, 21, Wauseon self-employed and Timberly Kreiner, 22, Wauseon, therapist.