Five new COVID hospitalizations reported in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Five new COVID-19 hospitalizations were announced this week by the Fulton County Health Department. The department reported three from Aug. 20-23 and two more on Aug. 24.

Those hospitalized included two in the 50-59 year old age range, one 60-69 years old, one 70-79 years old, and one 80 years or older.

On Monday, the health department reported 31 new cases from Aug. 20-23. On Tuesday, there were 14 new cases reported, for a total of 4,652.

The new cases occurred in every age range except 80 years and up. The most were in 60-69 year olds with 10 and 20-29 year olds with 9. Those 30-39 years old accounted for 8 cases, while the 0-19 and 50-59 age groups had 6 each.

In the county, positive cases have included 2,544 females and 2,093 males. The median age of cases remains at 45.

• The level of community transmission of coronavirus in Fulton County is listed as high by the Centers for Disease Control. The levels are low, moderate, substantial, then high. The data is for Aug. 17-23.

All but one county in Ohio is listed as high. Overall in the United States, 90% of counties are now listed as high transmission.

Indoor mask wearing is recommended in areas with substantial or high transmission.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

• In Fulton County, 43.66% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Wood County has the highest amount in the area with 54.86%. In Williams County, 39.5% have received a vaccine, the lowest in the area.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the FCHD from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed.

Vaccine is also available at Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton and Wauseon, the Wauseon Walmart, and Swanton Kroger.

