CCNO vehicle involved in crash

GRAND RAPIDS – A Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio vehicle carrying prisoners was involved in a crash Tuesday in Providence Township. Multiple injuries were reported.

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash which occurred on South River Road at State Route 295 in Providence Township at approximately 6:41 p.m.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Dodge Ram operated by Derek Ringler, 57, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, was traveling north on State Route 295 and a Ford Transit van, operated by Shawn Brown, 50, was traveling east on South River Road. They said Ringler entered the intersection from a stop sign into the path of Brown’s van. Brown’s van struck the front left side of the Ram.

Ringler was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. A 10-year old passenger in his vehicle was transported by LifeFlight to St. Vincent’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brown was transported by EMS to Toledo Hospital with minor injuries. He was wearing his seat belt. The front seat passenger in Mr. Brown’s van was Jacob Vicic, 25. He was transported by EMS to Wood County Hospital for minor injuries. Both Brown and Vicic are employees of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).

They were transporting three prisoners at the time of the crash. Antonio Allen, 29, of Toledo, Eric Rutledge, 38, of Toledo, and Brandon Wierman, 24. All three were transported by EMS to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Impairment is not a factor in this crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department, Ray’s Towing, Pat & Son’s Towing, Providence Township Fire and EMS, Grand Rapids Township Fire and EMS and LifeFlight.