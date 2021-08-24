Portman meets with Port Authority leaders at Toledo Express Airport

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), the lead Republican negotiator of the bipartisan infrastructure agreement, met with Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority’s leadership at the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport Thursday to discuss the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act.

In addition, Portman highlighted how funding opportunities through this legislation that recently passed the U.S. Senate would assist the Port Authority with infrastructure improvement projects. The legislation has not yet passed the House.

“I had a great visit today with the Port Authority’s leadership and enjoyed seeing firsthand how the infrastructure legislation that recently passed the U.S. Senate will help with infrastructure improvements the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport as well as the Port of Toledo,” said Portman.

In addition to the $110 billion in new spending over the next five years to construct, rebuild and maintain roads and highways, the legislation includes $25 billion in competitive grant funding to support the nation’s airports, $2.25 billion to the Port Infrastructure Development Program to fund improvements at water ports, and $1 billion in additional funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

“The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority applauds Senator Portman’s monumental efforts to move the federal infrastructure bill forward,” said Thomas J. Winston, President and CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “This legislation provides a nexus of resources needed to maintain and improve our national transportation network. Our road, rail, maritime, pipeline and air transportation modes are the backbone supporting economic development in our region, so it is critical that we continue to invest in these assets moving forward.”