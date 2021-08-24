Swanton employee indicted for theft in office

The superintendent of Swanton’s wastewater operations has been indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury for stealing money in office between May and July this year.

Steven J. Geise, 62, of County Road B in rural Swanton, was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury Monday, Aug. 16, for theft in office. The charge alleges that, between May 16 and July 2, Geise used his office as the village’s wasterwater superintendent to steal funds or permitted his office’s use in the commission of the offense, a fifth-degree felony. He has received a summons for an initial appearance in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, scheduled for Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.

Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman declined to comment. Swanton Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle did not return calls for comment.

Village Mayor Neil Toeppe said active personnel issues are not discussed.