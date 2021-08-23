Speed of COVID case increase slows

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Fulton County last week was 56, according to the county health department. The previous week saw 104 new cases.

Also last week, there were 4 new reported hospitalizations and 1 new reported deaths.

Fulton County’s case rate dropped below 300 to 289.6 per 100,000 over the previous two weeks. Overall for Ohio, the rate was 259.2.

As of Friday, there were 69 active COVID-19 cases in Fulton County.

• Fulton County has had 4,630 overall cases as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

In Lucas County, there have been 45,359 total cases, according to the health department.

• In Fulton County, 44.48% of residents have started the COVID-19 vaccine. About 17,500 or 41.69% have completed the vaccine.

Overall, 51.22% of Ohioans have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 62.15% of those 18 years and older.

Elsewhere in northwest Ohio, 46.49% of Lucas County residents have completed the vaccine, 51.65% of Wood County residents, 45% in Henry County, 40.61% in Defiance County, and 36.77% in Williams County.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the Fulton County Health Department from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

• A third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is now available to those who are immuno-compromised.

• The Archbold, Delta, Fayette, Swanton, and Wauseon zip codes all had case rates over 100 per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. Archbold was 378.3, with a case count of 25.

Delta had 233 per 100,000, Fayette 218.8, Swanton 197.4, and Wauseon 173.6%. Both Swanton and Wauseon dropped from numbers over 240.

• Recently, the CDC released guidance advising communities with substantial and high risk of transmission to be more diligent at controlling the spread of this disease. Fulton County is currently at high risk of community transmission.

Only one county in Ohio is not listed as high.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

• The state of Ohio recently added a vaccine breakthrough dashboard to its coronavirus website. It reports the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals who have been hospitalized or died due to COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there have been 6,965 COVID-19 deaths of those not fully vaccinated in Ohio since Jan. 1. There have been 71 deaths reported among fully vaccinated individuals.

There have been 407 COVID-19 hospitalizations among full vaccinated individuals since Jan. 1. Individuals not reported as fully vaccinated total 19,749 since the start of the year.

County still has high transmission, CDC says