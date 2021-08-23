Motorcycles collide in Swanton Township

At least three people were injured, two seriously, in a three-vehicle accident Saturday in Swanton Township.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that motorcycles driven by Kenneth Smith, 54, Dean Shadler, 32, and Brandon Barton, 38, all of Wauseon, were southbound on State Highway 295 at approximately 9:05 p.m. when Smith attempted an improper U-turn. The motorcycles driven by Shadler and Barton collided with Smith, whose motorcycle slid off the right side of the highway.

Smith was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center with serious injuries. Information about his passenger, Jackie Smith, 43, of Wauseon, was not available.

Shadler was transported to McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee with minor injuries.

Barton was also taken to UTMC with serious injuries. Information about his passenger, Ashley Markley, 32, of Wauseon, was not available.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by, among others, Swanton EMS and The Lucas County Sheriff’s Department. No other information was available.

An investigation continues.