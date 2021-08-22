Delta man seriously injured in crash

A Delta man suffered serious injuries in a Pike Township crash on Sunday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, A Buick Encore driven by Margaret McCrory, 78, of Toledo was traveling west on County Road M and failed to stop at a stop sign. The Encore was struck by a Kawasaki Vulcan, operated by Jacob Meek, 28, of Delta.

McCrory failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection into the path of Meek, said a Highway Patrol release. Meek’s motorcycle struck the passenger side of McCrory’s Buick. The Buick overturned onto its side.

Meek suffered serious injuries and was transported by LifeFlight to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

McCrory and her passenger, David Henley, 85, of Toledo, were transported by EMS to the Fulton County Health Center for treatment of minor injuries. Neither was wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.

Impairment is not a factor in this crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, AA Truck Service, Fisher Rescue, Metamora Amboy Fire and EMS and LifeFlight.