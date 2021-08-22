Trucker killed in turnpike accident

A commercial truck driver was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle accident on the Ohio Turnpike in Franklin Township.

The Swanton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2008 Volvo commercial truck was eastbound on the turnpike at approximately 12:20 p..m. when it exited the road at milepost 29, struck a ditch, and overturned. The driver suffered fatal injuries. His identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Alcohol and/or drug use is not believed to have been a factor in the crash and a safety belt was in use.

Troopers were assisted by Archbold Fire/EMS, Fayette-Gorham and Wauseon fire departments, and Ohio Turnpike Maintenance.