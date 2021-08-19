Thursday, Aug. 5

8:16 a.m., 19567 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., livestock on roadway.

11:44 a.m., 16535.0 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.

12:46 p.m., County Road T, Amboy Twp., wires/pole/tree down.

1:24 p.m., 3850 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

3:20 p.m., 7800 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., larceny.

7:24 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of sex offense.

9:23 p.m., 25950 County Road F, German Twp., injury accident.

Friday, Aug. 6

9:41 a.m., 8777 County Road E, York Twp., larceny.

9:57 a.m., County Road D at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:44 p.m., 12137 County Road 8, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

6:09 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, traffic offense.

6:12 p.m., 16420 County Road L, Dover Twp., neighbor trouble.

8:21 p.m., 200 E. Main St., Fayette, Circle K, assist other unit.

8:26 p.m., 12523 County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:25 p.m., 8400 County Road 14, Dover Twp., 911 hang-up.

Saturday, Aug. 7

12:01 a.m., County Road L at County Road 20, Franklin Twp., domestic trouble.

5:51 a.m., 10601 U.S. 20, Royalton Twp., suspicious activity.

8:40 a.m., 8923 County Road 18 Suite C, Dover Twp., vandalism.

11:37 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, civil matter.

12:01 p.m., 12573 County Road 8, Pike Twp., neighbor trouble.

1:04 p.m., 108 Fulton St., Lyons, investigate complaint.

1:52 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 24, German Twp., injury accident.

5 p.m., 12143 County Road D, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:52 p.m., 22823 U.S. 20A, German Twp., scam.

6:51 p.m., 3430 County Road 21, 911 hang-up.

11:15 p.m., 12399 County Road 13 #T9, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, accident with property damage.

Sunday, Aug. 8

4:35 a.m., County Road D at County Road 26-2, German Twp., accident with property damage.

11:10 a.m., 4549 County Road E #34, Swancreek Twp., telephone harassment.

12:22 p.m., 3710 County Road S, Amboy Twp., injury accident.

6:29 p.m., 12885 County Road B, York Twp., keep the peace.

7:06 p.m., County Road 14 at County Road K, Dover Twp., injury accident.

8:20 p.m., 14947 County Road 3-3, Amboy Twp., investigate complaint.

9:23 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road J, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

Monday, Aug. 9

12:39 a.m., County Road 9 at County Road B, York Twp., assist other unit.

5:57 a.m., 9234 State Hwy. 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., road blocked.

1:47 p.m., 3601 County Road T, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

3:15 p.m., 2330 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., larceny.

3:36 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, miscellaneous assist.

11:44 p.m., 20835 County Road B, German Twp., telephone harassment.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

4:16 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:01 a.m., 8880 State Hwy. 109 Pike Twp., suspicious vehicle.

10:36 a.m., 13945 County Road 7, Royalton Twp., vandalism.

11:17 a.m., 2676 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

3:01 p.m., 3090 State Hwy. 120, Amboy Twp., accident with property damage.

3:02 p.m., County Road 6 at County Road 24-3, German Twp., assist other unit.

4:55 p.m., 25335 County Road G, German Twp., accident with property damage.

6:23 p.m., 105 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Main Stop, harassment.

6:31 p.m., 3430 County Road 5, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

7:53 p.m., 10487 County Road 4 #97, Fulton Twp., hit-skip accident.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

4:12 a.m., 3212 County Road 5 at County Road C, Swancreek Twp., road blocked.

9:26 a.m., 8224 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Rodeway Inn, civil matter.

2:13 p.m., County Road K at County Road 14, Dover Twp., injury accident.

3:21 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

5:20 p.m., 22748 County Road L, Franklin Twp., scam.

5:54 p.m., 4635 County Road C, Swancreek Twp., domestic trouble.

8:06 p.m., 7330 County Road D, York Twp., larceny.

Thursday, Aug. 12

2:42 a.m., 3964 County Road N, Amboy Twp., injury accident.

5:48 a.m., 1885 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., check on welfare.

6:26 a.m., County Road B at County Road 25, German Twp., accident with property damage.