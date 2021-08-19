Brief Council meeting focused on Tree Commission

A brief meeting of Wauseon City Council on Monday focused on a Tree Commission report.

In the report for a Commission meeting held Aug. 11, Council was advised the city removed a Sweetgum tree from the 400 block of Marshall Street without first notifying the commission. The commission would like to be notified prior to city tree removals in the future.

It’s necessary to remove three trees from Reighard Park including an approximately 200-year-old tree located near Potawatomi Lodge.

The commission members discussed whether the cost of the Memorial Tree Program would discourage citizens from using it. A memorial tree costs $235, and the accompanying plaque is $40. But member Patrick Griggs argued the price is accurate.

Member Laura Kemp proposed a Memorial Tree Park in the center of Homecoming Park as part of the Memorial Tree Program. The committee will draft a plan for the park and research costs.

Money remaining from a grant received for the Indian Hills Trail will be used to plant three beech trees.

And the committee decided to no longer plant Bradford pear trees in the city because it’s an invasive species.

In department reports Public Service Director Keith Torbet reported that the South Shoop Avenue repaving project is ahead of schedule and should be completed by the end of September. He said Smith Paving of Norwalk, Ohio, is near completion of sidewalk approaches included in the project.

Torbet said his office is working to get projects approved within the state’s infrastructure plan including a Bernal Street reconstruction and a Washington Street water line replacement.

Council set Oct. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. as the date and time for Halloween trick or treat activities.

Trick-or-treat date set

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

