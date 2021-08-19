Rug Hooking Week at Sauder celebrates 25th

Recognized as one of the top rug hooking events in the country, Sauder Village in Archbold is pulling out all the stops this year to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Rug Hooking Week.

A spectacular celebration of this traditional craft, the 2021 Rug Hooking Exhibit, will run through Saturday. With amazing displays of hooked rugs, workshops, lectures, vendors, and many special exhibits, Rug Hooking Week is again expected to draw thousands of savvy rug hookers to Sauder Village.

“Our annual Rug Hooking Week celebrates the rich tradition of rug hooking while showcasing the fine craftsmanship of rug hookers from around the world,” said Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “As the largest rug hooking event in the country, this annual event includes a museum-quality exhibit in Founder’s Hall, a vendor market, creative demonstrators, and workshops – all set near the charming setting of Historic Sauder Village.”

Hundreds of rug hookers from across North America and overseas will be contributing their pieces for this museum-quality exhibit in Founder’s Hall. Again this year, the exhibit will offer a new and exciting display of colors, patterns, sizes. and designs featuring hundreds of rugs in a number of categories including original designs, people and places, animals, geometric designs, fruit and florals, and mixed media. The exhibit is a celebration of the creativity and hard work each rug represents.

This year’s event also includes a number of featured exhibits highlighting many talented artists and rug hookers. The David Galchutt featured exhibit will showcase original artwork created by this famous west coast artist along with amazing contemporary hooked art inspired by his work. Another highlight of this year’s show is the “Women’s Vote Centennial” – a collection of artwork and hooked suffrage posters celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the constitutional right to vote.

Again this year, the “Celebration Exhibit” will feature the award-winning work from this year’s international competition sponsored by Rug Hooking Magazine. This exclusive display will feature some of the best rugs in the country as well as internationally. Rug Hooking Week will also include a number of other special exhibits, guild exhibits, and even a juried virtual exhibit featuring works from textile artists from around the world.

The Rug Hooking event also provides guests the opportunity to purchase supplies, kits, and tools directly from respected vendors specializing in rug hooking materials. Each day of the exhibit there will be working demonstrators to watch and avid rug hookers available to share first-hand information about this traditional craft. There are a variety of rug hooking classes offered throughout the week including a gallery walk and many other hands-on workshops.

For more details, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org or call 800-590-9755 to check class availability.

Rug Hooking Week will celebrate its 25th anniversary at Sauder Village in Archbold from Aug. 18-21. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_20190817_080358.jpg Rug Hooking Week will celebrate its 25th anniversary at Sauder Village in Archbold from Aug. 18-21.