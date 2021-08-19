FCCC welcomes new staff members

Four County Career Center in Archbold is welcoming five new staff members for the 2021-22 school year.

Brooke Martin is the new Intervention Specialist instructor. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Bluffton University and is finishing her Master’s degree from the American College of Education. Brooke has been in education for the past four years. She lives in Ayersville with her husband, Brayton and their two children.

The new VOSE position is being held by Brittany Sanders. Brittany holds a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Defiance College and a Master’s degree from Miami University, and has spent 12 years in education. She lives in Edgerton with her husband, Cory and their two children.

Shawna Schroeder is the new Intervention Specialist instructor. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Education and a Master’s degree in Administration and Supervision. Shawna has spent 26 years in education, and lives in Napoleon with her husband, Matt and their two children.

Eric Eisel is the new Auto Collision Repair instructor. He holds a teaching degree from the University of Toledo and is a past graduate of FCCC. He has worked at various auto collision repair shops for the past 20 years and has been in education for 10 years. Eric lives in Custar with his wife, Jayne and their two children.

The new educational aide position is being held by Jill Holdgreve. Jill holds a Bachelor’s degree in Corporate Wellness and Fitness and has spent four years in education. She lives in Archbold with her husband, Ryan and their two children.