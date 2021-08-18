Work closes County Road H in Delta area

Road work continues in Fulton County, including a project that has closed a road in the Delta area.

County Road H is closed between State Route 109 and County Road 8-1 for road reconstruction. The project coincides with the construction of the the new Nova Steel plant, just west of the railroad tracks.

The project should be complete by Sept. 17, weather permitting.

Also, County Road 18-2 is closed between County Road JK and County Road K in Dover Township for a bridge replacement project. The closure is expected to last through Aug. 26.

County Road 6-2 between County Road H and County Road J is expected to remain closed until Aug. 21. And closures continue on segments of County Road C between County Road 3 and State Route 109. That drainage and resurfacing project is expected to wrap up by early October.