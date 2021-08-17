Benefit concert planned for first responders

A fundraiser to benefit area first responders is planned for this weekend in Swanton. The Guns and Hoses benefit concert will be held Saturday from noon to 11 a.m. at the Iron Bandogs Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club clubhouse, 132 E. Airport Highway.

There will be food, beer, kids games, 50/50 raffles, auctions and live music. Scheduled to perform are Liberty Rose, Out of the Blue, Bill Ledford, Pair of Aces-Queen high, and Mess With Emily.

Search for Fulton County First Responders’ Benefit Concert on GoFundMe.

The proceeds benefit Fulton County first responders and the Iron Bandogs Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.