Swanton Council hears project updates

Swanton Village Council last week received updates on several projects and plans for the village.

Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle said the Safe Routes to School project was nearing completion. New sidewalks near schools were completed and new Z crossings on Main Street at the railroad tracks are installed.

She said that although sidewalks ramps on Brookside Drive near St. Richard School might look odd now, they were not randomly put there.

“There were no marked crossings for kids to go to St. Richard,” Hoelzle said. “So we felt that it was important to put those crossings there.”

Also, there is a future sewer separation project planned in the area and “we would like to evaluate to put some sidewalks in that area during that project,” she said.

Hoelzle also told Council the drainage project at Memorial Park had begun. The project is intended to decrease flooding in the park and has been mentioned as essential before other major projects can take place.

In another park update, she gave the results of the survey on new playground equipment at Memorial Park. A RoxAll seesaw and sensory wave spinning seat and jumbo flyer received a majority of the vote.

Hoelzle also reported that the sidewalk improvement project had begun and applications for Hallett Avenue improvements had been submitted.

Also, Council passed a first reading of a resolution authorizing the administrator to submit an application to participate in the Ohio Department of Development Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant Program.

A second reading of an ordinance to expand the village’s Community Reinvestment Area was approved.

During his Water and Sewer Committee Report, Councilman David Pilliod said the storm water charge ordinance will be amended at a future Council meeting.

Until further hearings, beginning in September, Foertmeyer & Sons will be charged $294.50 per month after a 4-0 vote by Village Council. “At this point everybody’s paying it, and I think they should pay something until we get this all adjudicated,” said Pilliod.

Foertmeyer & Sons had previously requested a decrease from their rate of $589.89 per month. Hoelzle granted the largest discount within her power for a new charge of $412.92.

Owner Mark Foertmeyer visited an April Council meeting and requested a further decrease. Since that meeting, their payments had been on hold.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Drew Stambaugh at 419-335-2010

