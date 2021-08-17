Locals named 4-H royalty

The Fulton County 4-H Program has announced this year’s 4-H Royalty. Twenty-four applicants vied for these positions and participated in a variety of evaluations including a written application, interview, and knowledge test.

The 4-H King and 4-H Queen receive a $250 scholarship for education beyond high school. This award is in memory of Pam and Don McQuillin’s daughter Tonia who died in 1993 after a five-year battle with cancer. Tonia was a very active member of 4-H and was the 1989 Fulton County 4-H Queen.

4-H Queen: Emma Vaculik is the daughter of Jeremy and Karen Vaculik of Lyons. She is a 9-year member of the Lyons Lucky Leaders 4-H Club.

Emma shows a lamb and takes a variety of book projects for fair. She is a Teen Leader and a member of Junior Fair Board. Emma will be a senior at Four County Career Center and plays sports for Evergreen High School. She enjoys being outside, working, hunting, and fishing.

4-H King: Nathan Hall is the son of Adam and Shannon Hall. He is a 2021 high school graduate of Swanton High School. He plans on attending Owens Community College and the University of Toledo majoring in criminal justice.

He has been a 4-H member for 9 years and is currently president of his 4-H club Roamin’ country raisers. Nathan’s 4-H projects have consisted of roaster and breeding rabbits, market sheep, and dog showmanship and obedience.

4-H Horse Queen: Kadence Carroll is the daughter of Brice and Amy Carroll of Wauseon. She is a senior at Wauseon High School. Along with riding horses, she is a four-year varsity letter winner in both soccer and basketball. She is also a member of the Wauseon Equestrian Team.

Kadence has been a 4-H member for eight years and a member of the Fulton County Hoofbeats 4-H club. Along with her extracurricular activities, she is active in the Spanish club and FFA, along with being a state champion in the Animal Management judging competition. She also placed third in the state Equine Judging.

4-H Horse King: Mace Reckner is the son of Garth and Courtney Reckner. He is a member of the Fulton County Stablemates. Mace is a sophomore at Pike-Delta-York High School where he actively participates in FFA and Football. He was recently a counselor at 4-H camp. In his free time, he enjoys riding horses and working with animals.

Species ambassadors receive a $200 scholarship for education beyond high school. This award is sponsored by the Fulton County 4-H Endowment fund.

4-H Goat Ambassador: Arika Zeiter is the daughter of Carla and Bradley Zeiter. She has been in 4-H for the last eight years showing dairy goats and three years on Junior Fair Board. Arika has also taken a variety of still projects including Scrapbooking, Canning & Freezing, and Sewing & Quilting. She is also an active member of Teen Board. Arika is also an Ohio Dairy goat Association Youth Ambassador.

4-H Lamb Ambassador: Lauren Hall is the daughter of Sharon Hall of Swanton. She is a 10-year member of Unbridled and Roamin’ Country Raisers 4-H clubs. Lauren has shown horses, Lambs, and rabbits throughout her years in 4-H. She enjoys showing her animals and spending time with family and friends. Lauren is attending Owens Community College and will be majoring in Business management in the fall.

4-H Poultry Ambassador: Leah Mishka is the 2021 Poultry Ambassador. She is the oldest of 5 children and is home-schooled. Leah has been in her club Goats and “Udder” Things for 7 years. The 4-H projects she takes includes dogs, poultry, and goats. Leah’s favorite roles in 4-H are helping other youth with their projects and serving as her clubs’ Secretary. Leah is a member of Teen Leaders and the Junior Fair Board.

One of her goals is to further her knowledge in her 4-H projects and use that knowledge in her everyday life. Some of Leah’s hobbies are: reading books, petting chickens, taking care of her Emus, and working on her latest art project.

4-H Dog Ambassador: Kaden Bergstedt is the 2021 Fulton County Jr Fair Dog ambassador. He is the son of Kevin and Tabitha Bergstedt of Liberty Center. Kaden is a junior at Liberty Center High School, where he is involved in FFA, Spanish Club, Soccer, and Wrestling.

He is also a member of the Fulton Fantastics 4-H club where he is serving as president this year. Kaden has shown dog, goat, pig, and chickens in 4H and open draft horse in open class. Kaden’s future plans are to attend Bowling Green State University and study in Criminal Justice to become a K-9 unit officer.

4-H Rabbit Ambassador: Elizabeth Baker is the daughter of Tom and Jen Baker. She is a senior at Wauseon High School and a 10 year 4-H member. Liz raises rabbits for both 4-H and the American Rabbit Breeders Association.

In school she is a part of the band, A Capella Choir, and theater department. Her future plans include attending the University of Findlay and majoring in Animal Science and specializing in either sheep or goats.