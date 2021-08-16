NWS confirms tornado in Fayette

The Northern Indiana office of the National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado produced damage in Fayette on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds of 85 to 90 mph were reported by the National Weather Service. giving it an EF-1 rating on the Fajita Scale. A rating of EF-0 has winds of 65-85 mpg, while EF-1 has winds of 86-110 mph.

“Most of the damage surveyed was consistent with an EF-0 tornado, but there was a small area of EF-1,” said the public information statement from the National Weather Service. “Damage in the middle of the track near the intersection of South Fayette Street and County Road R (Gamble Road).”

The damage from when the tornado was at an EF-1 rating included several large and healthy trees. Trunks up to two-feet in diameter were snapped in half.

The National Weather Service also reported that a large branch about 10-feet long with a 1-foot diameter was lofted about 15 yards into the side of a house and caused considerable damage to a balcony.

Sheet metal roofing was also lofted over 200 yards and caused roof damage to Fayette School.

The path of the tornado was .22 miles long and 70 yards wide. It started west of State Route 66 (South Fayette St.), traveling over West Gamble Road, then east over State Route 66 and Cynthia Drive. The tornado dissipated shortly before reaching the school.

The tornado was spawned by a complex of severe thunderstorms that moved through northwest Ohio, producing other tornadoes and damaging straight line winds. Many were left without power including most of Swanton.

A drone photo from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows some of the tornado damage in Fayette. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/08/web1_FultonOHCoSheriffsDeptDrone5_20210811-1.jpg A drone photo from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows some of the tornado damage in Fayette. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office