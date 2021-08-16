Over 100 new COVID cases reported in Fulton Co. last week

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• There were over 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Fulton County last week, according to the county health department. From Aug. 6-12, there were 104 new cases.

There were 71 new cases the previous week and 29 the week before that.

Also last week, there were six new reported hospitalizations and 2 new reported deaths.

Fulton County now has a case rate of 311 per 100,000 over the previous two weeks, which is the sixth highest in the state. Overall for Ohio, the rate was 194.2.

• Fulton County has had 4,572 overall cases as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

In Lucas County, there have been 44,716 total cases, according to the health department.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the FCHD from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

• The Archbold, Delta, Swanton, and Wauseon zip codes all continue to have case rates over 100 per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. Archbold was 438.8, Wauseon 256.7, Swanton 244.8, and Delta 174.8.

• Recently, the CDC released guidance advising communities with substantial and high risk of transmission to be more diligent at controlling the spread of this disease. Fulton County is currently at high risk of community transmission and has now been joined by Lucas County.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

