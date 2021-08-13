Funds available through COVID-19 Indoor Air Quality program

COLUMBUS – Funds are still available for certain Ohio employers to fight the spread of COVID-19 by making improvements to indoor air quality.

“Maintaining indoor air quality is critical to limiting the spread of COVID-19 within facilities”, said BWC Interim Administrator/CEO John Logue. “We highly encourage all eligible facilities to take advantage of these funds and to protect vulnerable Ohioans.”

To distribute funds to applicants before the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act deadline, BWC has moved the application deadline up to Oct. 15, 2021.

The program offers up to $15,000 in reimbursement for eligible entities to inspect and assess their air quality needs and address those needs through portable air filtration systems, new filtration systems, maintenance on current systems, and other interventions implemented on or after March 1, 2020, through Oct. 15, 2021, and paid for by the application deadline.

Launched in November 2020, the program is funded by CARES Act dollars and administered by BWC at Governor Mike DeWine’s request. The CARES Act allows states to use federal funding from the Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund for necessary expenditures incurred by the state due to COVID-19 that were not authorized as part of the state budget.

Applicants are encouraged to apply now. Applications are being reviewed and approved in the order they are received. For an application, FAQ, and more, visit this BWC webpage. Questions can be emailed to grants@bwc.state.oh.us.