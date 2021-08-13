WESTERN DISTRICT COURT

Dylan J. Marino, Defiance, speed, $243.
Mack A. Mullins, Napoleon, right of way, $195.
Brittani J. Stanford, Archbold, failure to file, $130.
Janell R. Ramos, Fayette, speed, $195.
Lucas Nofziger, Wauseon, expired plates, $130.
Susan R. Leahy, Wauseon, speed, $165.
Natalie A. Roth, Archbold, speed, $130.
Corey Klima, Defiance, speed, $140.
Robert H. Siebert, Bryan, expired registration, $130.
Pannell Tyler, Bryan, speed, $130.
Eric J. Pena-Velez, Archbold, one way street, $130.
Shikha Mistry, Perrysburg, Ohio, failure to yield, $195,
Kamryn E. Ruetz, Swanton, speed, $130.
Stacy A. Miller, Wauseon, expired registration, $130.
Fernando Gonzales, Napoleon, expired plates, $130.
Trisha M. Hancock, Napoleon, assured clear distance, $195,
Robert W. Duncan, Wauseon, failure to yield, $195,
Alan Aydin, Wauseon, speed, $170.
Gregory J. Grime, Archbold, expired registration, $130.
Marjorie E. Maze, Delta, failure to renew, $130.
Charles E. Rohrs, Wauseon, OVI, improperly handled firearm, $651, driver’s intervention program and any aftercare, license suspended one year.
Michael D. Dossett, Wauseon, failure to reinstate license, passing on the right, $414.
Jason Lieb, Defiance, failure to yield, $195,
Benjamin D. Baranowski, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $233, no violations of law for one year, anger management, five days jail with credit for time served.
Amanda C. Brinkley, Defiance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, $217.
Katelyn M. Skelly, Graylord, Mich., speed, $195.
Jorge M. Marroquin-Reyes, Wauseon, speed, $193,
Elizabeth R. Norman, Swanton, assured clear distance, $195,
Donny Ramos Jr., Stryker, no driver’s license, $343.
Tyler A. Rufenacht, Archbold, failure to file, $143.
Luis Jose Alvarez Sanchez, Wauseon, no license, traffic control device, $262,
Carlos Enrique Vincente Lopez, Wauseon, expired registration, no license, $362.