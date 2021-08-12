SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, July 29

12:11 a.m., 17784 State Highway 2, Clinton Twp., telephone harassment.

12:27 a.m., County Road 13 at County Road D, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

5:29 p.m., U.S. 127 at County Road S, Gorham Twp., traffic offense.

6:04 p.m., 5536 County Road A, Swancreek Twp.,. wires/pole/tree down.

6:06 p.m., 1130 E. Main St., Delta, Cliff’s Auto Repair, 911 hang-up.

8:19 p.m., 11606 County Road M, Pike Twp., hit-skip accident.

8:20 p.m., 10961 County Road K, Pike Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:20 p.m., 16850 County Road K, Pike Twp., harassment.

10:01 p.m., 13311 County Road 10-3, Royalton Twp., suspicious vehicle.

Friday, July 30

8:47 a.m., 8586 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., check on welfare.

9:14 a.m., 145900 County Road H #47, Dover Twp., unauthorized use of property.

9:50 a.m., 5205 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

12:47 p.m., 3850 County Road A, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

3:03 p.m., 12137 County Road 8, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

5:08 p.m., 25500 County Road E, German Twp., possible OVI.

6:25 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 108, Chesterfield Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:38 p.m., 14895 County Road J. Dover Twp., check on welfare.

9:39 p.m., 7782 County Road 7-2, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:47 p.m., 1652 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., fight.

Saturday, July 31

12:06 a.m., 400 N. Park St. #23, Fayette, suspicious activity.

1:26 p.m., County Road J at County Road 13, Dover Twp., injury accident.

7:12 p.m., 17270 County Road T, Chesterfield Twp., unwanted subject.

7:38 p.m., 2476 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

9 p.m., 11012 County Road 17, Dover Twp., neighbor trouble.

10:30 p.m., 15854 County Road 16, Chesterfield Twp., 911 hang-up.

Sunday, Aug. 1

12:01 a.m., 12399 County Road 13 #429, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, fight.

12:17 a.m., 402 Park St., Lyons, Lyons Community Park, unwanted subject.

1:40 a.m., 12399 County Road 13 #B9, Chesterfield Twp., Sunny’s Campground, domestic trouble.

10:54 a.m., County Road M at County Road 5, Fulton Twp., investigate complaint.

6:15 p.m., 15172 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

8 p.m., 8486 County Road FG, York Twp., motorcycle/ATV complaint.

8:53 p.m., State Highway 64 at County Road S, Amboy Twp., livestock on roadway.

11:29 p.m., 6676 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., larceny.

Monday, Aug. 2

4:31 a.m., 21703 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., Central Mennonite Church, suspicious vehicle.

9:31 a.m., 611 Cynthia Drive, Fayette, accident with property damage.

12:56 p.m., 16450 U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., stolen vehicle.

1:37 p.m., County Road 10-2 at County Road J, Pike Twp., injury accident.

1:57 p.m., 7330 County Road D, York Twp., civil matter.

2:08 p.m., 22500 U.S. 20, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

3:37 p.m., 12137 County Road 8, Pike Twp., keep the peace.

5 p.m., 9482 County Road H #4, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, mental issue.

6:29 p.m., County Road J at County Road 13, Dover Twp., suspicious activity.

8:46 p.m., 2334 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:55 p.m., 1652 County Road D, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

6:39 a.m., 6025 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., disabled vehicle.

9:52 a.m., 15660 U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

1:05 p.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., injury accident.

4:48 p.m., 638 E. Airport Hwy., Wauseon, accident with property damage.

6:59 p.m., 3900 County Road E, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

12:18 a.m., County Road H at County Road 7-2, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

2:17 a.m., 5198 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

6:12 a.m., County Road C at County Road 19, German Twp., accident with property damage.