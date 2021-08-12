Sauder Village celebrates Author Days

Sauder Village will celebrate Angela Santomero, author and co-creator of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Blue’s Clues,” and “You and Super Why!” as part of the 2021 Author Days event.

With a variety of hands-on activities, special demonstrations, and free admission for anyone dressed as a character from one of Ms. Santomero’s books, this annual event is sure to offer families a day of happy memories at Sauder Village.

Guests visiting Sauder Village for this special event will have an opportunity to participate in games and races at the carnival on the Village Green, learn about the life cycle of a duck egg, and create a masterpiece using felt. Children will have fun playing Blue’s Clues to figure out farmer Steve’s favorite farm animal, participating in a spelling contest, and making a basket, bracelet and, Super Why! mask to take home.

Sauder Village is also offering free admission on Aug. 13-14 to anyone who comes dressed as a character from a Daniel Tiger, Blue’s Clues, or Super Why! book. Children and adults are encouraged to be creative, dress in costume, and get involved in this fun celebration.

“Our Author Day events have been a great success and we look forward to having guests of all ages join us again this year to celebrate reading and learning while enjoying many fun, hands-on activities,” said Kim Krieger, media relations. “Families will enjoy a day filled with fun adventures as we celebrate author Angela Santomero and the popular characters.”

In addition to enjoying the author day activities, guests can also take time to visit the many talented craftsmen demonstrating their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop, and Glassblowing Shop. The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, a barn, and beautiful gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area. The new 1920s Main Street is sure to be a favorite stop as families take a peek at what’s playing on the big screen, buy sweet treats at the candy store, explore the grocery clothing, hardware and jewelry stores, visit the fire station, meet horses at the livery, and sip a chocolate malt at the soda fountain. There is also plenty of great shopping and free rides on the Erie Express Train.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold – just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike.

For details, visit the Sauder Village website at www.saudervillage.org, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.