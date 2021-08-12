County fair music tickets available now

Tickets are available now for entertainment at this year’s Fulton County Fair, including the country and classic rock concerts.

Jake Owen will be performing on Labor Day, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. This will be his second appearance at the fair. In 2008, he opened for Joe Nichols.

With eight number one songs to his name, “Made For You” follows Owen’s fastest-rising career #1 single, “I was Jack (You Were Diane),” and most recent #1 single, “Homemade.” His hits also include the double platinum anthem, “Barefoot Blue Jean Night.”

Owen’s sixth studio album, “Greetings from… Jake,” produced three Top 10 singles, including two #1 singles and his current top 30 and climbing, “Made For You.”

Ticket prices are: VIP Track, $75; track, $45; reserved grandstand rows 1-18, $40; reserved grandstand rows 19 and up, $35.

Grand Funk Railroad and Little River Band perform Sunday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m. Grand Funk Railroad’s hits include “We’re An American Band,” “I’m Your Captain/Closer To Home,” “Locomotion,” and “Some Kind Of Wonderful.”

Ticket prices are: VIP Track, $46; track, $33; reserved grandstand rows 1-18, $33; reserved grandstand, rows 19 and up, $28.

Tickets are also on sale for the NTPA-sanctioned Tractor and Truck Pulls on Friday Sept. 3, and the demolition derby on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Ticket prices do not include $5 fair gate admission for fairgoers 16 years of age and older.

Order tickets at www.fultoncountyfair.com or visit The Fair ticket office, which is in the Administrative Building just north of the grandstand. The office is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

