Wauseon school board honors Hutchinson, Fruth

The Wauseon school board began the process Monday of incorporating the 2021-22 school year by introducing new members of its faculty and staff, and adding the name of a longtime football coach and Board of Education member to the district’s football stadium.

Monday’s meeting began with a motion to commend Matt Hutchinson, district athletic director, as the 2020-21 recipient of the Ohio Interscholastic Athletic Association Meritorious Service Award.

It also honored Board of Education Vice President Larry Fruth by designating the district’s football field Larry Fruth Stadium at Harmon Field. The honor came following a petitioned drive begun by Bart Graf, a Wauseon alumni and former varsity football player.

Fruth was head football coach from 1960-1983 and was inducted into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1991. His teams won 5 NWOAL and 3 NBL titles. Fruth also served athletic director and baseball coach.

As at each August meeting, the Board invited new district employees to be formally recognized. They are:

Dawn Ankney, primary school teacher aide; Syndney Nardo, middle school intervention; Nancy Badenhop, high school sweeper; Brodie Nofziger, high school social studies; Shannon Burkholder, primary school playground aide; Cassandra Plageman, primary school intervention; Melody Burress, bus driver; Trinity Pritchard, high school 2-hour cook; Rebekah Cales, fourth grade teacher; Linda Rufenacht, middle school 3-hour cook; Veronica Canales, middle school teacher aide; Alyssa Ruffier, speech language pathologist; Stacie Duncan, bus driver; Hayley Rupp, primary school intervention; Jodi Frank, preschool teacher aide; Kate Thatcher, middle school cook; Sonia Jacobs, COVID-19 coordinator; Trudy Vasvery, elementary school teacher aide; Alizia Kudlica, high school 8-hour sweeper; Heather Voyer, ELL assistant; Karin McGilvery, elementary school music; Jordan Wilkinson, middle school English-Language Arts; Kimberly Meridieth, ELL Coordinator; Courtney Wilson, elementary school intervention; Rachel Nagy, high school/middle school band; Caleb Wyse, elementary school intervention.

In other business, the board accepted a $250 gift from an anonymous donor to the elementary school food pantry in memory of the late Joseph Newlove; approved a motion to approve the following modifications and supplemental modifications to the Fiscal Year ‘21 permanent appropriations: permanent improvements, $1,800; scholarship, $1,500; FY22 Title IV, $16,065.76; FY22 Title II $42,416.55; FY22 IDEA B, $378,191.80; FY22 EOEC, $7,031.16; FY 22 ECSE, $8,573.02.

Board members also approved modifications and supplemental modifications to the Fiscal Year ‘21 permanent appropriations; and the creation of new fund 584 Title IV.

In the superintendent’s report, motions were approved to accept: the Rachel Wixey and Associates Substitute List; the resignations of Jodi Sauber as high school head cook, effective July 31, and Barb Stuckey as elementary school reads coordinator, effective Aug. 4; one year limited classified contracts to Linda Rufenacht as middle school 3-hour cook and Trinity Pritchard as high school 2-hour cook, pending background checks; the transfer of Tammy Cochrane from a high school 3-hour cook to the high school Head Cook; the transfers of Diana Bruner to 6.5-hour cook; Trina Fry to 5.5-hour cook; Kelly Kuntz to 7-hour cook; and Karen Rees to 3-hour cook; one-year limited certificated supplemental contracts to Karin McGilvery as elementary school choir director and to Rachel Nagy as assistant instrumental, the latter pending receipt of a pupil activity permit; Heather Voyer as district ELL assistant at 2.5 days per week; Kathy Burnett as an as-needed speech language pathologist; Matt Mennetti as a substitute van driver; and Jodi Buehrer as a volunteer adult pool worker.

Board members also entered into and approved a Wauseon Education Association Memorandum of Understanding approving a one-year unpaid leave of absence for middle school counselor Kaitlin Szozda under Article X for parental leave. The agreement will expire July 31, 2022. Szozda will retain her seniority and salary upon returning.

