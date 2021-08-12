COVID spreading at high level in county

COVID-19 is spreading at a high level in Fulton County, according to the Fulton County Health Department.

Fulton County had the sixth highest COVID-19 cases per capita – cases per 100,000 population in two weeks in the state of Ohio on Aug. 5. Residents are strongly recommended to wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent spread of Delta and to protect others.

The Delta variant is actively spreading in Ohio, including Fulton County, based on lab results received on Aug. 10. The COVID-19 variant known as “Delta” (B.1.617.2) has been identified as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While less than 1% of all COVID-19 cases in Ohio were associated with the Delta variant at the end of May, the percentage of cases from Delta, in Ohio, is now estimated at over 86%.

The following is known about the Delta variant: It been identified in Fulton County; it is now the dominant strain of the COVID-19 virus in Ohio; it is more contagious than previous variants, and is spreading rapidly; it affects all ages including younger people of ages under 50; it has double the risk of hospitalization than the variant spreading last winter; and it is a real threat to unvaccinated residents.

Data demonstrates that the vaccines are preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death, and are effective against the Delta variant. However, vaccines do not provide perfect 100% protection and some vaccinated people can get the Delta variant in a breakthrough infection and may be contagious.

Vaccination is the best protection against the Delta variant. High vaccination coverage will reduce spread of the virus and help prevent new variants from emerging.

Fulton County’s COVID-19 vaccination rates stand at 43.74% – for those who have started the vaccine process, and 41.12% – for those who have completed the process as of Aug. 11. As the Delta variant spreads, it is critical for Fulton County residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals should encourage their family members to take the opportunity to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccine is available on Mondays at the Fulton County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 606 S. Shoop Ave, Wauseon. Walk-ins are welcomed. Additional vaccine opportunities in Fulton County can be found at fultoncountyhealthdept.com/home/covid-19-vaccine-info or call 419-337-0915.

Fulton County is currently at high risk of community transmission. More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. The daily rating of high or substantial is expected until the current surge in cases declines.

All residents are urged to take steps now to prevent further spread. Use the tools we have:

• Get vaccinated

• Wear a mask when indoors in public spaces

• Stay home when you are ill

• Get tested if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

• Wash hands often

• Sanitize high-touch surfaces

• Practice social distancing

For current information, visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com and the health department Facebook and Twitter platforms. Additional statewide information available at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.