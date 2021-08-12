DeWine picks Vanderhoff for ODH director

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday announced that Bruce T. Vanderhoff, M.D., will become the Director of the Ohio Department of Health and that Stephanie McCloud, who has been serving as Director of the Ohio Department of Health, is returning to lead the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation as Administrator.

“Working together as a team, Stephanie McCloud and Bruce Vanderhoff guided the Ohio Department of Health over the past nine months. I am pleased that Dr. Vanderhoff has agreed to serve as Director of the Ohio Department of Health. His medical and organizational expertise will help the department as we move forward and continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. I would also like to thank Stephanie McCloud for her leadership of the Ohio Department of Health and look forward to her return to lead the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation,” said DeWine

The changes are effective on Monday, Aug. 16. Both positions require confirmation by the Ohio Senate.