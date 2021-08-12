Peloton proud to be in NW Ohio

LUCKEY — A solid manufacturing supply chain and Ohio stability were praised at the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for the new $400 million Peloton Output Park in Wood County’s Troy Township.

“I think it sends a real signal, about how good Ohio is as a place to do business, start a business and grow a business. Peloton could have gone anywhere and they ended up coming to Northwest Ohio,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “This is big, because it’s not just the 2,200 jobs, it’s also 2,200 families who are going to be impacted, and their lives are going to be changed because of the income that they will receive through this.”

He also stressed the importance of the location, relative to business access to the rest of the country, with 60% of the population within a day’s drive for product delivery.

“We love Ohio, and particularly Northwest Ohio, particularly because of the business climate. The leadership was very accommodating and welcoming. We saw that throughout the whole entire process and we certainly saw that this morning. It just feels like family already, very welcoming, very hardworking and an incredibly pro-business environment and we’re proud to be part of the Ohio fabric at this point,” Jon Foley, co-founder and chief executive officer, said.

During his presentation, before pulling out the shovels for the groundbreaking ceremony, Foley stressed how the company cares for the employees and intends to become one of the best places to work in Ohio. The company has already done that in New York, having recently surpassed Google in that measure.

Jon Adee, Peloton chief supply chain officer, was involved in the the Troy Township site selection process, and talked about the factors that went into the location choice.

“Infrastructure: utilities, sewer, water. It had a lot of the things we need, and power, and it had to be close. The utilities infrastructure, close by, allowed us to move faster on the assembly phase,” Adee said.

All Peloton products are currently made in southeast Asia, but that is set to change in 2023 when this first domestic manufacturing facility starts producing.

DeWine said that more companies are going to expand within the United States, instead of going outside, and Ohio is currently competitive with any state, including with pandemic related issues.

“I think what a business looks for is stability. They look for a stable tax base, no surprises. That’s the same for state government,” DeWine said. “It’s a state that’s focused on business and getting jobs here. If how we have dealt with the pandemic impacts that image, so much the better.”

“As a state, we were ready for this moment,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

Positive site preparation and characteristics were echoed by U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green.

“We have things we can brag about, right here, that most of the country can’t. I talk about this with my friends around the country. They talk about water. Well, we have water and they don’t. We also have great utilities, that can compete against anybody,” Latta said. “Now that we’ve gone through COVID, we found things out about our supply chain, not just the manufacturing processes. We need to shorten the supply chain.”

More than 120 attended the event.

Starting in 2023, POP will produce Peloton’s award-winning Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Peloton Tread. Peloton announced plans for the Peloton Output Park in late May, and is expecting to create over 2,174 jobs in Northwest Ohio across executive, managerial and entry-level opportunities in corporate, manufacturing, assembly and quality assurance functions.

The new facility will sit on over 200 acres and have more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing, office and amenities space, making it one of the largest connected fitness manufacturing plants in the world.

Exercise equipment manufacturer breaks ground in Troy Twp.