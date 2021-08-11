Two new COVID deaths reported in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday by the Fulton County Health Department. They were in the 80-plus and 50-59 years age groups. The total number of deaths in Fulton County is now 77.

On Monday, the health department reported 33 new cases from Aug. 6-9. On Tuesday, there were 18 new cases reported, for a total of 4,503.

There were several weeks earlier this summer, when fewer than 10 new cases were reported in Fulton County.

Also, there were two new hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, for a total of 265 since the pandemic began.

In the county, positive cases have included 2,467 females and 2,022 males. The median age of cases is 45.

• The level of community transmission of coronavirus in Fulton County is listed as high by the Centers for Disease Control. The levels are low, moderate, substantial, then high. The data is for Aug. 3-9.

Elsewhere in the area, Williams, Defiance, and Lenawee counties were also listed as high. Lucas and Henry counties were substantial, the second highest level.

Indoor mask wearing is recommended in areas with substantial or high transmission.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

• In Lucas County, the health department issued a mask advisory. They recommended wearing masks indoors due to the county having substantial transmission.

• In Fulton County, 43.66% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Wood County has the highest amount in the area with 53.97%. In Williams County, 38.53% have received a vaccine, the lowest in the area.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the FCHD from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed.

• The Archbold, Delta, Fayette, Swanton, and Wauseon zip codes all had case rates over 100 per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

Archbold was the highest, with 529.6 cases per 100,000 people. They had 35 cases over the time period.

Swanton was next highest, with 229 cases per 100,000. There were 29 cases over the two weeks.

Fayette had 182.3 cases per 100,000, Delta 151.5, and Wauseon 143.4.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

