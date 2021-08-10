Fulton County’s November general election a full plate

There will be lots of local activity on the Nov. 2 general election ballot, according to filings.

The filing deadline was Aug. 4 at 4 p.m., Fulton County Board of Elections Director Melanie Gilders said. But interested parties who missed the deadline can request a write-in candidacy until 4 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Gilders said odd year elections always have the same races, but this year some are seeming to generate more interest. “Some of our township races – there’s quite a race there,” she said. “Five or six races for two seats. But that’s not totally uncommon either.”

The increased number of candidates this year is typical when incumbents choose not to rerun, she added.

A determining factor in voter turn-out in the upcoming general election will be how much interest voters actually have in these races, Gilder said. For instance, the May election drew a low turnout except in the cases of school issues.

“I think we have to look at all the races and the contested issues. I think we’re going to have a fairly decent turnout,” she said. “On average for this type of election, I would say 30-40% would be a good average.

Wauseon City Council has two candidates vying for re-election, Steve Schneider and Harold Stickley. Sarah Heising, who filled Councilor Jeff Stiriz’s seat after he died in June, filed to retain the seat.

In Archbold, Vaughn Betz, Chad Kern, and Bradley Short all seek re-election to Village Council.

Delta Village Council members Michael Tanner and Ashley Todd have also bid for re-election. Tanner originally filled the unexpired term of Bob Gilbert, who was elected mayor in 2020 and resigned shortly thereafter over conflicts with his former Council members. Todd was originally sworn in in 2014.

Fayette Village Council President Rodney Kessler and members Bryan Stambaugh, and Chris Meeker will try to retain their seats. They’ll be facing newcomer Kim Priestap in the race.

Mark Bryson, Julie Fenicle, AJ Call, and James Thorton all face expiring terms this year on Lyons Village Council. All have chosen to run for re-election.

Metamora Village Council members Cathy Mossing, Karen Noward, and John Pupos will also seek re-election. They’ll face off with Lynda Arquette and Cynthia Pawlaczyk for the seats.

Four Swanton Village Council members’ terms expire this year including Tony Stuart, Kathy Kreuz, Michael Rochelle, and Craig Rose. They did not file to appear on the ballot. New candidates this November include Michael Disbrow, Samantha Disbrow, Derek Kania, and Patrick Messenger.

Candidates in Fulton County two-year term trustee races include: Tony Bolger, Richard Raab, and Jeffrey Simon in Amboy Township; James Stubbins, Chesterfield Township; Rick Frey and Ivan Hite, Clinton Township; Jim Allan, Owen Borton, Chad Elling, Stephen Gustwiller, and Kevin Raker, Dover Township; Robert Keiser and Jack Rupp, Franklin Township; Joe Gombash and Bernard Wanner, Fulton Township; Jason Pursel and AJ Short, German Township; Trevor Hibbard, William McKinney, Dennis Miller, Jason Simon, and Brian Towers, Gorham Township; Theodore Howard, Jack Wagner, Pike Township; Andrew Harris, Jake Holland, and Ronald Lumbrezer, Royalton Township; Marvin Green, Rick Kazmierczak, Brian Meyer, and Lenny Mitchell, Swancreek Township; and Jeff Mazurowski, Robert Trowbridge, and Kevin Vandock, York Township.

Christine Smallman and Ross Stambaugh will run for seats on the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Board.

Those challenging for seats on local boards of education include Karen Beck, Skeat Hug, and Tyson Stuckey, Archbold; Jason Miller, Donald Smith, and Matt Vaculik, Evergreen; Matthew Johnson, Terry Kovar, and Jennifer Wagner, Fayette; A.J. Genter, Brent Hoylman, Justin Rufenacht, Pam Skates, Todd Gerken, Pettisville; Timothy Bower, Pike-Delta-York; Steve Brehmer, Kristina Oberheim, and John Schaller, Swanton; Curt Crew, Amy Fisher, Chad Rhoades, and Larry Zimmerman Jr., Wauseon.

All candidates will need to be certified by the Board of Elections before officially appearing on the ballot.

Issues on the ballot include:

• A countywide ADAMhs Board five-year property tax renewal levy for .07 mills to cover current expenses;

• A five-year Archbold 3.3 mill property tax renewal for current expenses;

• Five-year property tax levy renewals for Lyons for 0.5 mills for parks and recreation and 4.1 mills for operations;

• A five-year, 1 mill property tax replacement levy for Amboy Township to maintain fire apparatus;

• An additional 1 mill, five-year levy for Fulton Township for fire expenses;

• A Gorham Township 0.5 mill, five-year property tax replacement levy to maintain Pleasant View Cemetery;

• A five-year, 1.7 mill property tax replacement levy for fire expenses for Royalton Township;

• A York Township 1 mill, five-year replacement levy for road maintenance;

• An additional 2.5 mill, five-year property tax for Pettisville permanent improvements;

• A substitute property tax with an initial sum of $825,000, then a final rate of 3.4 mills annually over five years, for school requirements;

• An additional 2%, five-year income tax levy for Wauseon expenses and permanent improvements;

• A 1 mill, five-year property tax renewal levy for Wauseon Public Library expenses.

• The Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages from 10 a.m.-midnight at Archbold Sunoco, 1500 S. Defiance St.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

