COVID-19 cases continue to climb

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The rise in cases continues in Fulton County and around Ohio.

During the week of July 30 to Aug. 5 a total of 71 new cases were reported in the county. There were 29 the previous week and prior to that the number was under 10.

Fulton County now has a case rate of 220.8 per 100,000 over the previous two weeks. For Ohio, the rate was 125.1.

• Fulton County’s cases increased by 89 in the last week, to 4,486 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The total number of hospitalizations was up 9 at 263.

In Lucas County, there have been 44,037 total cases, according to the health department. Ohio Department of Health reports 836 overall deaths.

• Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that vaccination rates are increasing across the state. There has been an increase of vaccinations in 85 of Ohio’s 88 counties in July compared to the previous month while last week saw an increase in all 88 counties compared to the first week in July.

“We have vaccines that are powerful and do an amazing job. They are so powerful that we now live in a state with two groups of people – those vaccinated and those not,” said DeWine. “Those who are vaccinated are safe, those who are not vaccinated are not safe.”

The latest data shows that 60% of Ohioans 18 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 58% of all eligible Ohioans, those 12 and older, are either fully or partially vaccinated. Demographic breakdowns of these age groups will now be available on the COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

• The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ohio. In May, less than 1% of lab sequenced cases were identified as the Delta variant. The most recent data from July 4 through July 17, show that 86.4% of lab sequenced cases were the Delta variant.

For those who get infected with the Delta variant, experts say they may have a higher viral load than those who are infected with other strains. It is much more contagious than any version of COVID-19 that we have encountered and remains exceedingly dangerous to those who are not vaccinated.

“Delta spreads like wildfire and seeks out anyone who is unvaccinated. But there is good news as two things remain very clear: First, the vaccines are the key to containing this fire and ultimately putting it out,” said Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D. “Secondly, vaccination is without any doubt your best bet, regardless of your age, for avoiding getting really sick with COVID-19 and to avoid lasting complications like Long Covid.”

Of the total hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients since Jan. 1, 18,367 individuals were not fully vaccinated. Just 295 patients had received the vaccine. Delta variant information is now available on coronavirius.ohio.gov and will be updated every Thursday.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the FCHD from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed.

• The Archbold, Delta, Swanton and Wauseon zip codes all had case rates over 100 per 100,000 people over the last two weeks. Swanton was 300 and Archbold was over 400.

• Recently, the CDC released guidance advising communities with substantial and high risk of transmission to be more diligent at controlling the spread of this disease. Fulton County is currently at high risk of community transmission.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

