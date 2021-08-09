Authorities investigating Delta area horse theft

The Fulton County Crime Stopper program would like your help in solving the following crime:

Authorities are investigating a theft that occurred in the 1000 block of County Road 5 in Delta. On or about July 14, 2021, suspect(s) broke the fence and stole three horses:

• A white mustang mare, estimated at 14 to 15 hands high and 16 to 18 years old, with subtle liver-color ticking, a thick, wavy mane, and a faint number tattoo under her mane on the left side of her neck.

• A red and white quarter-paint cross mare, estimated at 14-15 hands high and 16-18 years old. Walks with a limp and is arthritic.

• A black and white paint mare, estimated at 14-15 hands high and 16-18 years old. Right nostril is misshaped and left eyelid may have suture marks from a previous injury.

The total value of this loss is $6,000.

If you have any information concerning this crime that could lead to the arresdt and incarceration of the person(s) involved, contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper toll-free hotline, day or night, at 800-255-1122

Anyone with information about this or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. The call is confidential and anonymous.

If you see a suspicious vehicle in your neighborhood, write down a description and license number. This could be the tip police are looking for if a crime occurs in your area.