Great Road Rally slated for Aug. 12

Do you like puzzles and scavenger hunts? Grab your friends and join the Museum of Fulton County for the return of The Great Fulton County Road Rally on Saturday, Aug. 14. Race across the county as you track down an ancient spirit that has been let loose in Fulton County. New this year: Choose between our intermediate route or our hard route for the hardcore puzzle solvers.

The Great Fulton County Road Rally begins at 2 p.m. and should last between three and four hours; a team of four people in one vehicle is recommended. The cost for this interactive event is $25 per person and includes a boxed Pettisville Meats BBQ Chicken Dinner. If you are not much of a puzzle solver but looking for a convenient dinner, we will be serving the take out boxed BBQ dinner at 5 p.m. at a cost is $12.

Prepaid reservations are required by Thursday, Aug. 12.

For more information, call 419-337-7922 or visit www.museumoffultoncounty.