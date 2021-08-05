City Council votes to annex bike trail sections

Three sections of bike and walking trail that skirt the city will be annexed to grant access to Wauseon’s street crews and its police department.

During a nine-minute meeting of City Council on Monday, members passed a motion approving a recommendation by the city Buildings and Grounds Committee to annex three sections of the Rails to Trails paths that extend from the city limits east to County Road 11 and west to U.S. 20A. The recommendation was made at the request of city Public Service Director Keith Torbet, who did not attend the meeting.

Torbet said at the Building and Grounds Committee’s July 19 meeting he would like the city to annex various areas skirting the city limits that would give access to Wauseon city workers and the police department. Torbet told the committee members it would be easiest to begin with annexation of sections four, seven, and eight the bike/walking trails.

Law Director Tom McWatters III said legislation for the process would be drafted and introduced for authorization at the Aug. 16 Council meeting. Once approved, the city’s legal department will file a petition with the Fulton County Commissioners to annex those sections of the trail.

Stickley said the annexations will benefit the city’s police department which would be able to patrol those trail sections if necessary, and the city’s Public Works Department in the event repair work is needed. Beyond the trails, the city would also like to eventually annex other areas outside the city’s perimeter “for the benefit of our police department in the future,” Stickley said.

In department reports, Police Chief Kevin Chittenden reported that no major problems arose during the city’s recent Homecoming celebration.

