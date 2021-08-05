WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Posted on by

Wednesday, July 21

12:23 p.m., 507 W. Chestnut Court, neighborhood trouble.

12:43 p.m., 203 Cherry St., open burn.

2:31 p.m., 223 E. Leggett St., accident with property damage.

2:59 p.m., 151 S. Fulton St., Party Store, accident with property damage.

3:21 p.m., 845 E. Leggett St., Crossroads Evangelical Church, telephone harassment.

8:46 p.m., 123 W. Superior St., trespassing.

9:02 p.m., 123 W. Superior St., response to resistance.

9:47 p.m., 134 N. Franklin St., domestic violence.

Thursday, July 22

2:59 a.m., W. Leggett Street, lost item.

1:29 p.m., 800 block E. Linfoot Street, debris in roadway.

3:48 p.m., W. Elm Street at Clinton Street, injury accident.

7:42 p.m., 248 N. Fulton St., Circle K, animal call.

10:08 p.m., 141 N. Fulton St., Sullivan’s, fight.

Friday, July 23

1:45 a.m., 508 Vine St., animal call.

10:42 a.m., 123 N. Fulton St., DB Downtown Billiards, telephone harassment.

1:14 p.m., E. Elm Street at N. Shoop Avenue accident with property damage.

3:24 p.m., 133 1/2 S. Fulton St., civil matter.

8:58 p.m., Commercial Street at S. Brunell Street, accident with property damage.

10:16 p.m., 405 E. Superior St., telephone harassment.

Saturday, July 24

2:43 a.m., Ottokee Street at Airport Highway, assault.

12:09 p.m., 355 Virginia Drive, investigate complaint.

12:46 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, lost item reported.

7:01 p.m., 910 Zenobia St., disorderly conduct.

10:33 p.m., 312 Depot St., 911 hang-up.

11:07 p.m., 423 Mattera Drive, investigate complaint.

Sunday, July 25

8:02 a.m., 233 Commercial St., telephone harassment.

11:12 a.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, injury accident.

1:03 p.m., 125 Mulberry St., animal call.

4:14 p.m., 258 W. Leggett St., animal call.

6:31 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.

8:43 p.m., E. Leggett Street, fight.

8:49 p.m., 415 Cherry St., disorderly conduct.

11:03 p.m., 480 E. Airport Hwy., Biggby Coffee, suspicious vehicle.

Monday, July 26

6:05 a.m., 141 S. Franklin St., check on welfare.

12:16 p.m., 600 Wood St., lost item.

2:47 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, lost item.

8:03 p.m., 130 E. Chestnut St., investigate complaint.

Tuesday, July 27

8:55 a.m., Birch Street at S. Franklin St., animal call.

1:20 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, larceny.

1:51 p.m., 1270 N. Shoop Ave., accident with property damage.

1:52 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #200, check on welfare.

2:47 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #61, burglary.

5:53 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, animal call.

7:33 p.m., E. Oak Street at Prospect Street, suspicious vehicle.

7:52 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at Glenwood Avenue, injury accident.