Fulton Co. Health Dept. to resume daily COVID-19 updates

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• An increase in Fulton County cases will lead to the return of daily updates, according to the Fulton County Health Department.

During the week of July 23-July 29, a total of 29 new cases were reported. Fulton County is now 23rd of 88 counties in incidence rate which is currently at 90.2 per 100,000 based on the prior two-week period.

Fulton County had been below 10 in total new cases each week for the past eight weeks, then jumped to 29. Some of these cases are associated with long-term care, but over half are not.

Due to limited genomic sequencing to determine which variant(s) are circulating, the FCHD said it’s reasonable to assume the Delta variant is partially responsible for the increase, although test results to confirm are pending. The Delta variant has been identified in surrounding counties.

Other factors contributing to the increase include low vaccination rates among Fulton County residents younger than 65 years; cases among residents and staff in long term care; and a decrease in the use of masks.

• Recently, the CDC released guidance advising communities with substantial and high risk of transmission to be more diligent at controlling the spread of this disease. Fulton County is currently at high risk of community transmission.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

• The Fulton County Health Department has urged residents to take the following steps now to prevent further spread: Wear a mask when indoors in public spaces, stay home when ill, Get tested if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, wash hands often and sanitize high-touch surfaces.

COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the FCHD from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed.

• Fulton County’s cases increased by 38 in the last week, to 4,394 as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The total number of hospitalizations is 254.

In Lucas County, there have been 43,917 total cases, according to the health department. Ohio Department of Health reports 834 overall deaths.

• The Archbold zip code had the highest case rate in the area over the last two weeks, as it eclipsed 400. There were 27 cases reported in the zip code for a case rate of 408.5 per 100,000.

• The Swanton zip code saw its case rate over the last two weeks inch close to 200. There were 25 cases reported in the zip code for a case rate of 197.4 per 100,000.

• The Wauseon zip code case rate has now also surpassed 100. The zip code reported 14 cases over the last two weeks for a case rate of 105.7 per 100,000.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

