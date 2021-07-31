NAMI set to meet next week

NAMI Four County’s meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3 will focus on how physical and mental health issues influence each other with two members of the Fulton County Health Center Behavioral Health staff as the presenters.

Aaron Harmon, BSN, RN-BC and director of the hospital’s behavioral health inpatient program, and Melissa Weipert, MSW, LISW, will be the presenters.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held as both an in-person and virtual meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold.

To register for the in-person meeting, contact Wendy Jennings, NAMI executive director, at wendy@namifourcounty.org or by calling her at 419-405-3651. Only persons who have pre-registered can attend the in-person meeting.

Persons who would rather participate virtually must also call or email Wendy Jennings to get the meeting link to NAMI’s Zoom account.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In addition to meetings held the first Tuesday every month, it provides free community education programs and offers free peer led support groups for family and friends of loved ones who have a mental illness as well as support groups for persons with a mental illness. All programming is open to the public.

For more information about the programming and support groups, please go to NAMI’s website: www.namifourcounty.org.