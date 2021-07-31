SWCD seeks biggest shagbark hickory

The tree species for the 2021 Big Tree Contest sponsored by Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service has been announced.

This year they are looking for the biggest shagbark hickory tree in Fulton County. The tree must be located on private property. Anyone can nominate one, but must have the consent of the owner.

Three measurements are needed to obtain the total points that a “Big Tree” scores. They are the circumference, height, and the average crown spread.

The winner will be a guest at the SWCD annual banquet on Sept. 14, and will be presented a potted tree and a plaque in recognition of the biggest shagbark hickory tree in Fulton County.

The contest will run through Aug. 16. An entry form and helpful information on how to identify and measure your tree may be found at the Fulton SWCD website: https://www.fultoncountyoh.com/1300/Soil-and-Water-Conservation-District. The information may also be e-mailed or mailed to you, or you can pick it up at the Fulton SWCD office at 8770 State Route 108, Suite B, Wauseon, or call 419-337-9217.