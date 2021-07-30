Packet Pick Up Days scheduled in August

Students registered to attend Four County Career center this fall can pick up their schedules and other important 2021-2022 school information during the Packet Pick Up Days at Four County Career Center on August 5 and August 10.

Students may also pay their school fees, pick up their technology device, and pick up or order their uniforms at this time. We want all students and parents to make sure that their final forms are completed before attending the Packet Pick Up Days. Please refer to the Four County website at www.fourcounty.net.

Packet Pick Up Days hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Staff members will be at an information table in the multi-purpose room to distribute packets and answer questions. Students who wish to locate their classrooms and career labs may do so on these days.

Fall classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 for juniors and new students and Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 for returning senior students. Classes start at 8:45 a.m. at the Career Center.

For more information about Packet Pick Up Days, call the Student Services Office at 1-800-589-3334, ext. 2701.