Thiel named Fulton County Pork Queen

Maddie Thiel was recently crowned the 2021-22 Fulton County Pork Queen. The local organization held their annual queen contest on June 28 at K’s Restaurant in Lyons.

During her reign as Pork Queen, she will be participating in local parades, and other events, as wella s the Fulton County Fair.

Maddie is a junior at Archbold High School where her school activities consist of band, FCA, and FFA, where she serves as chapter treasurer. She is also a member of the Archbold volleyball and softball teams.

Maddie is an eight-year member of the Pettisville Ever Ready 4-H Club and serves as their president.

Her parents are Rich and Andrea Thiel of Archbold.