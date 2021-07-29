Unemployment rate jumps in Fulton County

The unemployment rate in Fulton County increased nearly 2 percentage points in June, according to data released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The jobless rate was 6.1% in June, an increase from 4.2% in May. Last June the unemployment rate in Fulton County was 8.7%.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary June 2021 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.8% in Holmes County to a high of 8.7% in Erie County, Jefferson County, and Meigs County. From May, unemployment rates increased in all 88 counties.

The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 6.3% in June.

Four counties had unemployment rates below 4.5% in June. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes were Mercer, 3.9%; Putnam, 4.1%; and Wyandot, 4.4%.

Seven counties had unemployment rates at or above 8% in June. The counties with the highest rate, other than Erie, were Jefferson, Meigs and Monroe, 8.6%; Noble, 8.2%; Athens, 8.1%; and Sandusky, 8.0%.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.2% in June 2021, up from 5.0% in May. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 31,300 over the month, from a revised 5,289,500 in May to 5,320,800 in June 2021, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS)..

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in June was 291,000, up from 278,000 in May. The number of unemployed has decreased by 297,000 in the past 12 months from 588,000. The June unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 10.3% in June 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate for June was 5.9%, up from 5.8% in May, and down from 11.1% in June 2020.

In June, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 60.2%, up from 59.9% in May 2021 and down from 61.4% in June 2020. During the same period, the national labor force participation rate was 61.6%, unchanged from last month and up from 61.4% one year ago.

Fulton County's unemployment rate was just over 6% in June.