Pettisville FFA provides aid for summer activities


Pettisville FFA members Carson Bennet, left, and Jonah Harmon with trash duty.

Pettisville FFA members Carson Bennet, left, and Jonah Harmon with trash duty.


Photos provided

Emma Salmi gluing legs onto the trivets which were used at meals on Friendship Days.


Photos provided

During the Pedal Pull, Clara Damman helped lead the kids to their destination.


Photos provided

Cornhole champions Joshua Basselman, left, and Dane Waidelich pose for a picture.


Photos provided

The adult Cornhole champions Todd Rychener, left, and Darren Clifton.


Photos provided

Pedal Pull 5 and under winners: Bristyl Rychener and Joshua Mickelson with Brittany Short of ME Miller Tire.


Photos provided

Pedal Pull 6-7 year old winners: Addie Nogosek and Finnlee Bolton with Brittany Short of ME Miller Tire.


Photos provided

Pedal Pull 8-9 year old winners: Kirstyn Rychener and Ames Genter with Brittany Short of ME Miller Tire.


Photos provided

Pedal Pull 10-11 year old winners: Elana Lugbill and Gradyn Rychener with Brittany Short of ME Miller Tire.


Photos provided

On June 24-27 the community of Pettisville and the surrounding townships came together for its annual weekend of fun-filled activities called Pettisville Friendship Days. Before the days started, four FFA members helped make 16 trivets to protect the plastic table from the roasters.

During the activities which included bouncy houses, 5K races, archery practice, and more, several of the FFA members helped keep the park clean by maintaining the trash cans, picking up trash and recycling.

On Saturday, FFA members and FFA alumni members helped with the Pedal Pull tournament. This activity was co-sponsored by these two organizations and had ME Miller Tire Inc. as a major sponsor for the PARC. Winners were 5 and under: Bristyl Rychener and Joshua Mickelson; 6-7 year olds: Addie Nogosek and Finnlee Bolton; 8-9 year olds: Kirstyn Rychener and Ames Genter; 10-11 year olds: Elana Lugbill and Gradyn Rychener. There were 56 pullers in the Pedal Pull contest.

The FFA also sponsored and ran the Cornhole tournament. Eight adult and four youth teams were involved. The adult winners won half the entry money and t-shirts while the youth won t-shirts. Todd Rychener and Darren Clifton were the adult winners and Josh Basselman and Dane Waidelich won the youth division. It was announced that Friendship Days will be held every other year, but Pettisville will hold an annual 5K race.

July 2, Das Essen Haus hosted a fundraiser for Ellie Wixom, a 2021 Pettisville graduate, who recently got in a car accident. Four FFA members helped clean tables and sell tickets for the Chinese Raffle. The FFA also donated BBQ sauce for the raffle. Happily, there was a good turnout.

On July 15, nine FFA officers met at Rufenacht Chalet to work on teamwork, being a prepared officer, conducting meetings and bonding. This annual event helps the new officers set goals and work on committees.

