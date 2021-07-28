Mercy College awarded $2 million Nursing Workforce Diversity grant

TOLEDO — Mercy College of Ohio was awarded a $2.15 million Nursing Workforce Diversity grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration to increase nursing education opportunities for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The grant will support students in Mercy College’s associate and bachelor’s degree nursing programs from July of 2021 through June of 2025.

Individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds include racial and ethnic minorities that are underrepresented among registered nurses and those from rural residential areas and/or low-socioeconomic areas. The grant will be used to provide scholarships and stipends for program participants, cultural competence training for Mercy College faculty and staff, and increased support services. Increased services include but are not limited to a comprehensive and robust program of mentoring, tutoring, increased NCLEX-RN preparation, and engagement activities.

“We believe this will support our efforts to recruit and retain underrepresented individuals in our nursing programs and increase the number of nurses from underrepresented populations providing care. These support services can be the difference in students completing their courses, obtaining licensure and successfully launching their careers as nurses,” said Susan Wajert, president of Mercy College.

“Nurses really are needed more than ever and as a ministry, we are focused on and committed to hiring and developing a workforce that reflects the communities in which we live and work. Mercy College’s NWD grant will assist us in our goals of attracting, retaining and developing nurses from every walk of life to provide excellent healthcare,” said Jodi Pahl, group chief nursing executive for Bon Secours Mercy Health.

Incoming and continuing Mercy College nursing students (associate and bachelor’s degree-seeking) who are interested in participating in Mercy College’s Nursing Workforce Diversity program should contact their admissions officer or academic adviser to obtain more information about this grant or to be notified when the application opens.

Mercy College of Ohio is a Catholic institution sponsored by Mercy Health. It focuses on healthcare and health science programs in both on-campus and online formats. Mercy College offers degrees at the graduate, bachelor’s and associate level, and certificate programs. More information is available at mercycollege.edu.