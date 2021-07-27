Swanton seeking funds for Hallett Ave. improvements

The Village of Swanton will seek funding for Hallett Avenue improvement, following a motion by Council at its July 19 meeting. Hallett Avenue will be torn up for an overall improvement project, and the village is looking at grants to help pay for the work, according to Councilor Craig Rose.

The deadline to apply for funding through the Surface Transportation Block Grant program is the end of this month.

“Most likely the funds will become available in 2024,” said Rosanna Hoelzle, village administrator. “There is a small chance it could be earlier, but we believe 2024.”

The Committee of the Whole decided to apply for funding as one project instead of in two separate phases. Improvements would be made from Airport Highway to the Ohio Turnpike overpass.

The road would be resurfaced and curbs and gutters would be removed and replaced. A new walk on the west side would be added and the existing structure over Ai Creek would be widened to allow pedestrians.

The estimated cost of the project is $1,280,000.

Also at meeting, Council approved the third and final readings of ordinances to establish leaf collection and street lighting assessments. The assessments are not new, but this process must be completed each year by Council.

The assessment will be $12 per year for leaf collection and $31 per year for street lighting, which is the current amount.

Near the beginning of the meeting, Robin Dudley spoke to Council on behalf of Swanton Shines. The group raises funds for holiday decorations and has previously held a tree lighting ceremony at Pilliod Park.

She asked for and was granted permission to use the park for the tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 27.

“There’s food trucks going to be downtown. The small businesses are planning on doing something so we were kind of tagging into the end of theirs, so we might have a food truck there. But we normally give out cocoa and cookies and then we’re plannin on special events.”

Other business

• Don Dutridge, Swanton VFW Commander, said a parklet on Main Street across from the VFW could negatively impact the organization if parking is removed. He said there is not much street parking in the area between St. Clair and Chestnut streets and their members have parked in grassy area for years.

He was open to sharing the space and other options, but hoped something could be done.

“To take that little spot of parking away from the businesses that are there that do use that, that’s gonna hurt us,” Dutridge said.

Mayor Neil Toeppe said the temporary plan was to use that area as a greenspace until some future development or opportunity comes along.

Council members decided to put the issue on the next Public Service Committee agenda. “Let’s take a look and see if there’s an alternative,” Rose said.

• Council selected Saturday, Oct. 30 for trick-or-treating in the village. It will coincide with the Halloween Hoopla event downtown.

• Rose reported that the village’s chipper broke, creating an issue for brush pick-up. The Committee of the Whole decided to order a new one, but in the meantime, village officials will look into renting a chipper or contracting for brush pick-up.

• The first reading of an ordinance to amend the Community Reinvestment Area in the village was approved. The boundaries would change to include the entire village. Also, a housing officer would be designated to administer the program and a Community Reinvestment Housing Council and a Tax Incentives Review Council would be created.

• An emergency ordinance was approved to end an assessment on Holiday Lane because it was paid off early.

• The Safe Routes to School project has begun. Hoelzle reported the project’s estimated completion is the week of Aug. 16 and that construction items should be set aside the weekend of the Corn Festival.

