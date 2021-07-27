Learning Lunchboxes now available at WPL

The Wauseon Public Library has received 50 free Learning Lunchbox Kits courtesy of The Ohio Library Council and the Center of Science and Industry (COSI). The Ohio Distance Learning Initiative is an effort being led by COSI and the State of Ohio and executed by the Ohio Library Council as well as other museums and cultural institutions to provide these kits.

The Learning Lunchboxes are hands-on fun kits in partnership with NASA. The space-themed kits provide five days’ worth of learning content. The boxes promote integrated learning in science, technology, engineering, arts, math, and the humanities. Each box is aligned with Ohio learning standards.

Stop by the Library to pick up a kit for your family. All kits are identical and will be distributed one per family. Call the library at 419-335-6626 and ask for Miss Sue for more information.