Bergstedt named 4-H Dog Ambassador

Kaden Bergstedt is the 2021 Fulton County 4-H Dog Ambassador. He is the son of Kevin and Tabitha Bergstedt of Liberty Center.

Kaden is a junior at Liberty Center High School, where he is involved in FFA, Spanish Club, soccer and wrestling. He is a member of the Fulton Fantastics 4-H club where he currently is serving as the president, and a member of the Fulton County Junior Fair Board.

Kaden has shown dog, goat, pig and chickens in 4-H and also draft horses in open class. Kaden’s future plans are to attend Bowling Green State University and study in criminal justice to become a K-9 unit officer.